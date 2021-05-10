Nigeria: Buhari Joins Prayers for Unity, Peace As Muslims End Tafsir

10 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday joined worshippers for the end of the Tafsir at the State House Mosque to offer prayers for Allah's protection on the nation, its people and the leaders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president and worshippers listened to the final round of the daily interpretation of the Quran delivered by Sheikh Abdulwahid Abubakar Sulaiman, the Chief Imam, which they did throughout the fasting period.

During Sunday's episode, the Imam reviewed the virtues of the Ramadan and prayed against disunity, unrest, anger and crimes.

He also prayed to God for peace, harmony and security for the nation and its people.

Abdulwahid said: "We desperately need God's peace in view of the challenges facing the nation."

The Chief Imam further urged all citizens to be fair to one another and seek restoration through repentance, humility and love. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.