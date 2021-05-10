Nigeria: Speak Up On Insecurity, Gani Adams Tells Buhari

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to speak up on insecurity in Nigeria.

He declared that God will not forgive President Muhammadu Buhari if Nigeria should go to war, saying recent calls for secession were as a result of the federal government's failures to address pressing issues that are capable of destroying the foundation and future of the country.

Adams spoke at his 51st birthday Thanksgiving Programme held at the Saviour Ministries C & S Worldwide, Alausa, Lagos, a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi said.

He quoted the Yoruba war general as expressing displeasure at President Buhari's "Lacklustre attitude to the myriads of security challenges in the country."

Adams said Nigeria has never had it so bad in the county, noting that killer bandits have taken over the entire country.

He added that President Buhari's silence on the security situation in the country is not golden.

According to him, the president's body language is already fueling disunity in Nigeria.

"Schools are being shut, churches, mosques are not spared. Bandits are gradually leading the country into a tailspin and the president seems to have been bereft of ideas.

"What we experience daily now in Nigeria is enough to set the country on fire."

Adams urged President Buhari to rise to the occasion and listen to the genuine calls for true federalism where the regions develop at their pace.