Kenya: Ruto's Mt Kenya Hustlers Meet to Fine-Tune Bottom-Up Economic Model

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday hosted leaders from Mt Kenya region to discuss how to re-engineer the country's economy.

Ruto said the meeting which was a follow-up to a similar forum held in Maasai Mara on May 1 deliberated on collaborative efforts to re-engineer government economic approach to one that promotes enterprise and fosters the empowerment of ordinary Kenyans.

"Through the ongoing consultations covering all regions and all sectors of the economy, we anticipate the generation of more jobs and expanded opportunities for those in the lower cadre will rid our country of poverty," he tweeted.

During an engagement with three representatives from each of the 11 counties from Mt Kenya region, it was agreed that more targeted and inclusive sessions should be held with Hustler Movement representatives, Members of the County Assemblies, religious and business leaders to follow as the country opens up.

The DP has been building the Hustler Movement, a political group championing for a bottom-up economic model, as his preferred platform for the 2022 presidential run.

At Maasai Mara, Ruto was accompanied by economist David Ndii who briefed the legislators on DP's proposed 'Bottom-Up Economic model' which seeks to uplift the common citizen and provide them with an opportunity to have a say in government.

The DP on Friday held another meeting with over 50 individuals including a section of Mt Kenya where the politicians and experts from different sectors discussed economic revival, a subject Ruto has been propagating since the pandemic broke out in the country.