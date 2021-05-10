Kenya: Ruto's Mt Kenya Hustlers Meet to Fine-Tune Bottom-Up Economic Model

9 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday hosted leaders from Mt Kenya region to discuss how to re-engineer the country's economy.

Ruto said the meeting which was a follow-up to a similar forum held in Maasai Mara on May 1 deliberated on collaborative efforts to re-engineer government economic approach to one that promotes enterprise and fosters the empowerment of ordinary Kenyans.

"Through the ongoing consultations covering all regions and all sectors of the economy, we anticipate the generation of more jobs and expanded opportunities for those in the lower cadre will rid our country of poverty," he tweeted.

During an engagement with three representatives from each of the 11 counties from Mt Kenya region, it was agreed that more targeted and inclusive sessions should be held with Hustler Movement representatives, Members of the County Assemblies, religious and business leaders to follow as the country opens up.

The DP has been building the Hustler Movement, a political group championing for a bottom-up economic model, as his preferred platform for the 2022 presidential run.

At Maasai Mara, Ruto was accompanied by economist David Ndii who briefed the legislators on DP's proposed 'Bottom-Up Economic model' which seeks to uplift the common citizen and provide them with an opportunity to have a say in government.

The DP on Friday held another meeting with over 50 individuals including a section of Mt Kenya where the politicians and experts from different sectors discussed economic revival, a subject Ruto has been propagating since the pandemic broke out in the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.