Kenya: DCI Agents Seeking Armed Gang After Violent Robbery in Ruaka

9 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is pursuing an armed criminal gang that carjacked and attacked a Ruaka resident on Saturday, disappearing with his car as he drove to his residence from work.

A statement by DCI on Sunday indicated the victim was ambushed by a gang of three who smashed his car and fired shots at him while the gate was opened as he pulled over by the apartment's gate.

"Getting home from work after a shift that runs through the night the victim pulled over by the apartment's gate, unaware that a gang of three assailants was laying in wait for him. As the gates opened, the driver's window was suddenly smashed with an iron rod, before two shots were fired in the air from a pistol in an attempt to subdue him," DCI said.

Before the victim managed to force his way into the parking lot and scampered for safety, the gang roughed him up before grabbing his car keys and phone and drove off.

Kiambaa-based detectives, on receiving the report, launched a manhunt for the suspects but only found the stolen vehicle abandoned in Kagongo village, having been extensively vandalized.

"A few hours later, detectives found the stolen vehicle abandoned in Kagongo village, having been extensively vandalized, Its rear and front headlights, side mirrors, all tires, nose guard, boot and radio had been stolen," the agency noted.

Detectives believe that the three suspects who are still on the run are part of a larger criminal syndicate operating within Kiambu county.

"The miscreants have been targeting taxi drivers while posing as customers, only to turn against them at isolated places, then assault the drivers and vandalize their vehicles. Some members of the syndicate have previously been arrested and arraigned in court. The DCI wishes to caution Kenyans on this trend," DCI added.

