Kenya: 316 Covid-19 Cases Registered With Posiivity Rate Standing at 7.4%

9 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 316 COVID-19 cases, from 4,251 screened samples marking a 7.4 per cent positivity rate.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutavi Kagwe also reported 12 virus-linked deaths one of which occurred within 24 hours lapsing Sunday, the others on diverse dates.

The cumulative COVID-19 fatalities stood at 2,895.

The Ministry of Health said there were 1,099 COVID patients admitted countrywide while 6,290 patients were on home based care.

Another 133 patients were at the Intensive Care Unit, 27 of whom were on supplementary oxygen and 81 on supplemental oxygen.

On vaccination, the Ministry said a total of 916,800 had received the first COVID jab, from the 1.2 million doses that were availed.

