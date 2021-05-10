Kenya: Mama Rachel Ruto, CS Kobia Honour Mothers in Heartwarming Messages

Nairobi — Deputy President's spouse Rachel Ruto has sent a heartwarming message to all mothers praising them for continuously taking up the role of nurturing and loving their children.

In a message shared on Twitter, she lauded mothers for taking many sacrifices for their children saying that there is no pause button on motherhood.

"There's no pause button on motherhood. Mothers continuously take up the role of others but no one can take the role of a mother. A life-giver, nurturing and loving and the glue that holds everyone together. Today we celebrate all the mothers. For the many sacrifices you continue to give," she said.

Gender, Public Service, and Youth Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia also saluted all mothers for their role in providing for their families and for their unconditional love and resilience.

"On this Mothers Day, we salute all mothers for the role you play in providing for your families. We honour you for your unconditional love and resilience," Kobia said.

The National Gender and Equality Commission, while celebrating mothers said women leadership will gain momentum in the near future so much that it won't be a matter of affirmative action.

"In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders. We celebrate all Mothers," the commission said.

Industrialist and Capital Group Chairman Dr Chris Kirubi also honored matraichs saying Mother's Day should be celebrated everyday because the role of a mother in the family is highly honoured.

Deputy President William Ruto tweeted; "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing, incredible and hardworking mothers out there. We honour and celebrate you for the dedication, unconditional love, distinctive and life-changing roles that you play in our lives and the society."

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka also wished all mothers well, noting that a mother's influence is greatly impactful and unrivaled.