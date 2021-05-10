Kenya: Nairobi County Assembly Mourn Ole Magelo

Nairobi County leaders have paid tribute to the late politician Alex Ole Magelo, describing him as a dependable and servant leader.

Magelo who died on Saturday morning after a short illness served as the County assembly speaker between 2013 and 2017.

Acting Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu said the death has robbed the county and country at large of a gentle soul who was always jovial and never harbored ill feelings towards anyone.

Kananu added that the deceased politician served Nairobi County during his time as Speaker with a lot of dedication, diligence, kindness, wisdom, and humility.

"I am deeply saddened by the sudden death of Magelo. Death has robbed us of a wonderful father figure, a humorous and gentle soul, who was always jovial and never harboured any ill-feelings towards anyone," she said.

"On behalf of the people of Nairobi county and on my own behalf, I want to convey my deepest and heartfelt sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family, and friends," she added.

Magelo passed away while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo described the late Magelo as a strong, dependable, and firm servant leader.

He said Magelo was firm in his decisions and was in control of debates at the assembly where they served together for five years.

"I was the minority leader during the tenure Magelo served as a speaker and I can tell you he was very firm and didn't entertain any form of nonsense in the assembly. It is unfortunate that we have lost a leader whose calibre cannot be replaced," said Guyo.

Ole Magelo served as a councilor for three decades before being elected as the first Nairobi City County Assembly speaker in 2013 at the advent of devolution.

He was also an ardent football lover and previously served as chairman of popular club AFC Leopards.

Majority Whip Paul Kados paid tribute to Magelo, remembering him for being a man who had a heart for everyone regardless of one's political leaning.

He said the former speaker never allowed fights in the assembly and equally treated MCAs from both sides of the divide.

"I met Magelo in 1992 and over the years I can say he was a man who had a heart for everyone and what I can say is we have lost a father. I have lost a friend and may God grant his family comfort," said the Mihango MCA and a long-serving councilor and MCA.

Minority Whip Peter Imwatok shared similar sentiments saying Magelo was a father to many young MCAs at the assembly often referring to them as "sons and daughters".

"Magelo was a father to many of us who started in the first assembly. We will be forever indebted to his wise counseling. He never kept anything in his heart and would and his death is a great loss to us and his family," said Imwatok.

"I remember he called me over at CJ's when I brought the first impeachment motion against Mike Sonko. He told me, son, move on as history will remember you for this," added the Makongeni MCA.

Nairobi Public Service Management Chief Officer and former acting County Secretary Leboo Morintat said the Maa Nation has lost a great son of the soil who traversed the entire Maa community and fought for their rights.

He said he worked together with the late for two decades and he can only remember him as generous and a great nationalist.

"Solemn condolence to the family, friends and relatives. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he said.

The late Magelo was elected as Nairobi County Assembly's first speaker on March 22, 2013 as Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) candidate beating his closest rival from TNA former councillor Mutunga Mutungi by a single vote.

He later that year quit as AFC Leopards chairman citing sabotage and unhealthy politics within the club. He had been at the club for more than four years.

He expressed interest in the Nairobi County Assembly speaker's seat to succeed Beatrice Elachi last year August but withdrew in support of current Speaker Benson Mutura.

He would later be appointed as a member of the Board of the Kenya Leather Development Council.

CJ's restaurant along Koinange Street in Nairobi's city centre remained Mr Magelo's favourite meeting place.