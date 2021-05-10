Rwanda, CAR Military Officials Mull Ways of Strengthening Operations, Training Areas

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff, General Jean-Bosco Kazura on Saturday received the chief of General Staff of the Central African Republic Armed Forces (FACA), Major General Zephlin Mamadou, who was in Rwanda to among others discuss strategies of defence cooperation.

General Mamadou, according to a statement from RDF, was accompanied by a military team of experts from the government of CAR.

Following their discussions, the two governments signed an implementation protocol in areas of operations and training.

In addition, the statement noted that the officials deliberated on the implementation of the Defence Cooperation Agreement signed between CAR and Rwanda in October 2019.

"I have come to Rwanda with a team of military experts to discuss the implementation of the Defence Cooperation Agreement that was earlier signed between our two countries."

Maj. Gen Mamadou added, "The signing of this protocol follows successful engagements of close cooperation between our two respective Defence forces."

Rwanda is among the major troop contributors to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Currently, the government maintains two battalions and a Level Two Hospital under the initiative.

The country has also deployed an additional battalion in the framework of bilateral agreement, that supports the consolidation of peace and security in Central African Republic.