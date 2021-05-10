Rwanda, CAR Military Officials Mull Ways of Strengthening Operations, Training Areas

9 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff, General Jean-Bosco Kazura on Saturday received the chief of General Staff of the Central African Republic Armed Forces (FACA), Major General Zephlin Mamadou, who was in Rwanda to among others discuss strategies of defence cooperation.

General Mamadou, according to a statement from RDF, was accompanied by a military team of experts from the government of CAR.

Following their discussions, the two governments signed an implementation protocol in areas of operations and training.

In addition, the statement noted that the officials deliberated on the implementation of the Defence Cooperation Agreement signed between CAR and Rwanda in October 2019.

"I have come to Rwanda with a team of military experts to discuss the implementation of the Defence Cooperation Agreement that was earlier signed between our two countries."

Maj. Gen Mamadou added, "The signing of this protocol follows successful engagements of close cooperation between our two respective Defence forces."

Rwanda is among the major troop contributors to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Currently, the government maintains two battalions and a Level Two Hospital under the initiative.

The country has also deployed an additional battalion in the framework of bilateral agreement, that supports the consolidation of peace and security in Central African Republic.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.