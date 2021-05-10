Rwanda: Cristian Rodriguez Wins 2021 Tour Du Rwanda

Cristian Rodriguez, who rides for Total Direct Energie, has become the first Spanish and European rider to win the Tour du Rwanda.

Rodriguez also won the final stage eight after clocking 2 hours, 5 minutes and 6 seconds in the 75km distance race.

He was followed by Piccoli James of Israel Startup Nation who came in second place while Alex Hoehn finished third.

For the third consecutive edition of the annual UCI Africa Tour race, Rwandan riders failed to win a single stage.

General Classification

1. Cristian Rodriguez 22h 49' 51" 2. Piccoli James 22h 50' 8" 3. Alex Hoehn 22h 50' 42"