Kenya: 5 Arrested in Hunt for Suspected Terrorists in Kisumu

9 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Rushdie Oudia

Police in Kisumu have arrested five people in an operation to flush out suspected terrorists believed to have sneaked into the country.

The suspects were arrested in a two-day operation by a multi-agency team of officers from Kisumu and Nairobi.

Kisumu County Commander Samuel Anampiu said that acting on intelligence reports, his team arrested two Pakistani nationals at about 11am on Saturday, along Kisumu-Kakamega Road near the Mamboleo roundabout.

For the better part of Sunday morning, once again guided by intelligence, police apprehended three more people along Kisumu-Ahero Road.

The Sunday operation caused a massive traffic snarl-up that stretched over 20 kilometers.

"The Anti-Terror Police Unit, in conjunction with our multi-agency team, is handling the matter. We are still investigating the matter ... it is too early to declare the suspects terrorists," Mr Anampiu said, describing them as "aliens".

He requested members of the public to give authorities helpful information.

"There should be no cause for alarm since we are on the ground firmly, alert and vigilant," said the county commander.

Five long hours

The traffic jam on Kisumu-Ahero Road started at about midday and lasted at least five hours.

Many travellers heading as far as Nairobi remained in their vehicles, some expressing worries about reaching their destinations past the curfew hour of 10pm.

Some opted to use motorcycles to navigate between vehicles so that they could reach their destinations in good time.

What made matters worse was the usual indiscipline of impatient motorists who overlapped and created a gridlock.

Police tried to ease the congestion but there had been no significant changes by 6pm.

Strict surveillance

Meanwhile, Kisumu has stepped up surveillance after the Indian variant of the coronavirus was detected there.

Monitoring has been taking place round the clock, with travellers undergoing checks at several points including Ahero.

Last week, the county confined at least eight foreign nationals who tested positive for the Indian variant and is currently conducting elaborate contact tracing to help stop the spread of the virus.

Health executive, Dr Boaz Otieno Nyunya, said it is suspected that the eight, who were working at a local fertiliser company, had travelled from india.

At least 100 other workers said to have been in close contact with them have been quarantined.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.