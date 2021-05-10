Kenya: Immigration Officer Phillip Sitienei Shot Dead

The National Police Service has launched investigations into the murder of a senior immigration officer on Sunday morning.

Via Twitter on Sunday, the NPS said Phillip Sitienei was shot three times at about 7am, while on a routine morning run.

"[He] was shot dead along Lokichogio-Nadapal road. The officer was on his routine morning run to keep fit when unknown attackers shot him in the leg, shoulder and head. He died on the spot," the NPS said.

"We condemn this heinous act with the strongest words possible. No stone will be left unturned until we get the killers of the civil servant. Among other duties, NPS remains committed to protecting life and property"