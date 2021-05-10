Rwanda: Local Riders Disappoint at 2021 Tour Du Rwanda

10 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwandan cyclists were disappointing in the 2021 Tour du Rwanda as none came in the top twenty in the general classification which was dominated by foreign riders.

In the General Classification, Eric Muhoza finished in 23rd place while Eric Manizabayo came in 25th place.

Former champion Jean-Bosco Nsengimana finished in 33rd position while Samuel Mugisha came in 37th place.

Spanish rider Cristian Rodriguez won the 13th Tour of Rwanda after winning the final stage on one of the Kigali peaks in front of the Canal Olympia auditorium.

The Spanish cyclist became the first European rider to win one of the most prestigious races on the continent.

This year's edition had several teams with dozens of seasoned riders who have raced in World Tour. It was truly a successful tour, raced under difficult circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic with limited cycling fans by the roadside compared to what we know of the Rwandan cycling fans, but the organising team and Government authorities ensured a safe race for everyone involved.

General Classification

1. Rodríguez Martin Cristian (Team Total Direct Energie) 2. Piccoli James (Israel Start-Up Nation) 3. Hoehn Alex (Wildlife Generation Pro)

Mountain climb Classification

1. Teugels Lennert (Tarteletto - Isorex) 68pts 2. Manizabayo Eric (Benediction Ignite) 36pts 3. Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) 35pts

Sprints Classification

1. Teugels Lennert (Tarteletto - Isorex) 27pts 2. Goytom Tomas (Eritrea) 12pts 3. Suaza Arango Bernardo Albeiro (Team Medellin) 1pt

Best Young Rider Classification

1. Alan Boileau (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) 22h50'42" 2. Zerai Nahom (Eritrea) +0:46" 3. Bergstrom Frisk Eric (Bike Aid) +3'41"

Best African Classification

1. Zerai Nahom (Eritrea) 2. Kent Main (Pro Touch) 3. Tewelde Mehari (Eritrea)

Best Team Classification

1. B&B Hotels p/b ktm 68h28'58" 2. Total Direct Energie +4'05" 3. Team Medellin +13'04" 4. Bike Aid +22'25" 5. Tarteletto - Isorex +25'15"

