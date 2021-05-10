Kenya: Mandera Accountants Help Needy Families Mark Idd With Food Aid

9 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Manase Otsialo

A group of accountants from Mandera have donated food stuff to the needy in the society.

Under the community social responsibility programme, the bookkeepers who are members of the Certified Accountants of Kenya (Icpak), spent the weekend reaching out to vulnerable members of society in Mandera East.

"We felt it was important as registered accountants to help vulnerable families in Mandera especially in this last week of Ramadhan as we seek more partners to expand to other areas in the county," said Mr Abdinur Adan, The Icpak Northern Region branch vice chairman.

Each beneficiary received a 25kg bag of rice, a bale of white flour, 3 litres of cooking oil and cleaning detergents as Idd ul-Fitr package.

"We thought it was more important for every household to have happy Idd celebrations and that is why we fundraised amongst ourselves to sponsor this programme," he said.

Target groups

The accountants targeted orphans, people living with disabilities and the elderly in the community. Identification of the beneficiaries was done by chiefs and other community leaders.

Mr Adan said Icpak head office facilitated the local branch in undertaking the event.

At least 30 households benefited from the donations as the group pledged to reach out to more people.

Mr Adan said the initiative has also been carried out in the counties of Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo and Marsabit.

"We are about 160 accountants subscribing to Icpak and with our own donations and support from the head office we have successfully provided food to many families this period of Ramadhan," he said.

Mr Gedi Noor, a beneficiary, thanked the group for putting a smile on many families in Mandera.

"I have been without food but this group has saved me from the hustle of providing for my family at least for some time. I am happy," he said.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, a chief in Mandera, lauded the programme, terming it a relief to the government.

"We are happy as national government officials in Mandera for this programme has helped us in feeding the society," he said.

Mr Ibrahim appealed for support from other partners in feeding the needy in Mandera, citing the high number of people who need assistance.

"We are appealing to other development partners to come in so that together we can feed our less privileged members of society in Mandera," he said.

