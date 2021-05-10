Somalia: Somali Police Officers Killed in Bombing

Five police officers are among at least six people killed Sunday evening in a suicide bombing in Mogadishu, witnesses and officials said.

Major Sadiq Aden Ali, a spokesman for Somali police,confirmed to the media that two police commanders are among those killed.

Major Ahmed Abdullahi Bashane, the commander of Mogadishu's Waberi district,and Major Abdibasid Mohamud Agey, the former deputy commander of Weliyow Adde police department, were killed along with three other police officers. A civilian who lived next to the station also died the explosion.

The explosion was caused by a suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest who approached the officers outside the Waberi district station around 9:30 p.m.& local time, witnesses said.

Six other people were injured in the explosion, according to the police.

A witness who could not be named for security reasons said Bashane died at the scene while Agey died of his injuries after being evacuated for medical treatment.

Three hours before the explosion, Bashane posted a Mother's Day tribute to his mother on his Facebook page.

"May Allah protect her and give her health, amen," the message read.

Bashane was new to the job. He transferred from another police station within Mogadishu less than a month ago, officials said.