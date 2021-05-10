Somalia: Somali Police Officers Killed in Bombing

Sadalmelik/Wikimedia Commons
A map of Somalia.
9 May 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Harun Maruf

Five police officers are among at least six people killed Sunday evening in a suicide bombing in Mogadishu, witnesses and officials said.

Major Sadiq Aden Ali, a spokesman for Somali police,confirmed to the media that two police commanders are among those killed.

Major Ahmed Abdullahi Bashane, the commander of Mogadishu's Waberi district,and Major Abdibasid Mohamud Agey, the former deputy commander of Weliyow Adde police department, were killed along with three other police officers. A civilian who lived next to the station also died the explosion.

The explosion was caused by a suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest who approached the officers outside the Waberi district station around 9:30 p.m.& local time, witnesses said.

Six other people were injured in the explosion, according to the police.

A witness who could not be named for security reasons said Bashane died at the scene while Agey died of his injuries after being evacuated for medical treatment.

Three hours before the explosion, Bashane posted a Mother's Day tribute to his mother on his Facebook page.

"May Allah protect her and give her health, amen," the message read.

Bashane was new to the job. He transferred from another police station within Mogadishu less than a month ago, officials said.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.