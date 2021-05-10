Tanzania: Pamba Coach Salutes Players After Victory

PAMBA SC head coach Ulimboka Mwakingwe has applauded his squad after their 1-0 victory over the Tabora-based Kitayosce FC in their First Division League match at Nyamagana stadium on Friday.

The match Solitary goal was netted by Maulid Fadhil in the 90 minutes. Speaking after the match, Mwakingwe said his team deserved the victory because his players were following his instructions.

He said his players were really needing the victory due to the fact that they still target to earn a premier league promotion.

The former Arusha FC coach said he now focuses on winning their last match against Transit camp and the match is expected to be played at Nyamagana stadium next Saturday.

"The match was very difficult; our opponents were playing with great force. But they made one mistake and we punished them," Mwakingwe said.

Pamba SC are now places second with 33 points after 15 outings, they have won 11 and lost four matches. The former premier league champions have netted 19 and conceded seven goals.

On his side Kitayosce FC gaffer, Bernard Fabian said his team played well, but the main problem was poor officiating from the match referee something which led his players wanted to fight against the referee.

Fabian promised to make his team perform well in the coming match against Rhino rangers at CCM Kambarage in Shinyanga. He said they will further focus to make sure they work hard and prepare well their team for next season.

"My players have lost a lot of chances and luck was not on our side. One mistake we made and our opponents punished us," Fabian said. Kitayosce are now placed fourth with 27 points after 15 outings.