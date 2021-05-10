Malawi: Planning Commission Avails Malawi 2063 Vision Document in Braille

The National Planning Commission (NPC) has not only produced the Malawi 2063 vision document in braille version, but it has also started distribution the copies which are both in Chichewa and English.

The document was officially handed over to Malawi Union for the Blind (MUB) on Friday at their offices at Chiwembe in Limbe by NPC Director General, Dr. Thomas Munthali together with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Malawi -- which partnered with NPC in the production, printing and distribution of the braille version.

In his remarks, MUB president Moses Yohane said they have wholeheartedly and with immense satisfaction received the document, which "without any doubt will be read, meditated and understood" by all the visually impaired citizenry in order to positively contribute to its implementation.

"This has not been taken for granted because we are going to study it with positive minds taking cognizance of the good plans the government has for the nation in the years to come," he said.

MUB executive director, Ezekiel Kumwenda said there are over 700,000 visually impaired citizenry, making it the largest group of physically challenged people in the country.

He applauded NPC for including MUB in the formulisation process of the MW2063, which was officially launched President Lazarus Chakwera on January 19, 2021.

"What NPC and the UNDP Malawi have done is to emphasize that vision impairment should not be a barrier in order to contribute towards the development of this country."

He said they seem not to offer much in most development programmes simply because their biggest challenge is lack of information like what they have been given by NPC and the UNDP.

"Now we don't have an excuse and we are going to study this document in order to positively contribute towards its implementation," he said.

Economic Advisor at UNDP Malawi, Wilmot Reeves, who was present at the event said the development arm of the UN system is very happy to have been part of the formulation of the MW2063 as well making the document available to every section of the country.

He also applauded NPC for giving an opportunity to the visually impaired people to be part and parcel of the whole process, saying lack of information hinders critical stakeholders from making critical contributions towards the development of the country.

He pledged that UNDP Malawi is committed and "stands to provide relevant support towards the implementation of the MW2063".

Director General, Munthali said NPC is now in the process of finalizing the formulation of the first 10-year implementation plan to actualize the MW2063 vision.

He also said they have embarked on a campaign to popularize the Vision because "its success lies in a multi-stakeholder approach that will mobilise different constituencies -- including vulnerable groups such as women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities -- to understand and rally behind the Vision.

"Malawi 2063's vision statement is 'Inclusive Wealth Creation and Self Reliance' and we believe that inclusivity should include making sure that every citizen in the country is reached with information about the Vision and ensure they are part and parcel of its implementation and success.

"This is why we are saying we are leaving no one behind by making sure that even our fellow citizens -- who cannot read normal text of the document due to sight challenges -- are able to read the Vision and take part in its implementation.

During the ceremony, Blessings Mwalwanda read a page of the document and Munthali made special recognition of the impeccable English she presented.

"I was impressed by you, Blessings, that you read it so well and every word is what is contained in the MW2063 document.

"I have just been told that Blessings is a secondary school teacher, which means that she and other teachers will definitely enhance this document in all their respective schools, thereby reaching out to as many as possible the vision impaired citizens of this country."

The NPC is a government agency charged with the mandate of coordinating the formulation of long-and medium-term national development plans for the country and overseeing their implementation through an Act of Parliament of 2017.