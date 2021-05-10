Nigeria: EPL Review - Nigeria's Semi Ajayi Is Relegated With West Brom

9 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The Nigerian defender featured for all 90 minutes against Arsenal

Nigeria's Semi Ajayi and his West Brom's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Sunday, away to Arsenal following their 3-1 loss at the Emirates.

Ajayi featured for all 90 minutes against the Gunners but the defender could not stop the trio of Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe, and even Willian from getting a goal each for the home team.

Sunday's defeat; the 19th in the league this season, meant West Brom will be campaigning in the Championship next season after just one year in the elite division.

FULL-TIME Arsenal 3-1 West Brom

Goals from Smith Rowe, Pepe and Willian confirm relegation for West Brom #ARSWBA pic.twitter.com/9NoOOpQJSl

- Premier League (@premierleague) May 9, 2021

This is the first time that a team managed by Sam Allardyce's will be relegated from the EPL. The Baggies join already relegated Sheffield United with one more team expected to join, which will likely be Fulham.

In another Premier League game played on Sunday, Everton gave their push for qualification for Europe next season a huge boost with a hard-fought 1-0 away win against West Ham. Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was missing in action as he was an unused substitute for Everton.

Iwobi who has featured in 28 Premier League games has just one goal in the current campaign.

Earlier on Sunday also, Manchester United made sure they delayed the title celebrations of their 'noisy' neighbours City as they secured a comeback 3-1 over Aston Villa.

Bertrand Traore's strike in the 24th minute saw United starting on the back foot. After the interval, with their improved performance, United leveled through Bruno Fernandes; who scored from the penalty spot after Paul Pogba was fouled by Douglas Luiz.

Mason Greenwood then struck before Edinson Cavani sealed the victory. United are currently 10 points behind Manchester City with four games left in their season.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved.

