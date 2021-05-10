Nigeria: Chioma Ajunwa's Grassroots Sports Programme to Flag Off in Lagos On Monday

Ajunwa is hoping to unearth new Olympic gold medalists with her new project

The first in the series of the Chioma Ajunwa Foundation grassroots sports initiative will take off Monday at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos.

According to the organisers, over 700 kids drawn from 35 schools will participate in the talent hunt programme for athletics, football, and taekwondo and the events will start at 9.00 a.m

"We are expecting a big turnout of pupils for the event. We have 35 kids from 20 schools participating in the Sports drill," said Prince Henry Amike who is the director general of the <a target="_blank" href="https://chiomaajunwafoundation.org/">Chioma Ajunwa Foundation.</a>

The programme is part of celebrations marking the 25th Anniversary of Chioma Ajunwa winning the 1996 Olympics women's long jump gold. It was the first of its kind in Africa. The 7.12m remains the African and Nigeria record.

During the April launch of this new initiative in Lagos, the Olympian said her greatest desire was to see young girls discover themselves and achieve greater heights.

"It is my fervent hope and wish that Nigeria as a country will produce more Chioma Ajunwas, Mary Onyalis, Falilat Ogunkoyas, and the Ezinwa brothers-and this can be done by initiating a deliberate and sustainable programme," Ajunwa noted.

After this pilot phase in Lagos, the programme will move to Abia, Edo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, and Abuja.