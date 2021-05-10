Tanzania: Chragg Hails Samia for Pardoning 5000 Prisoners

THE Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) has applauded the decision taken by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to grant amnesty to more than 5,000 prisoners during the marking of the 57th anniversary of the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

A statement issued to the media yesterday by the Chairman of CHRAGG, retired Judge Mathew Maimu noted that the commission considers the decision to be bold and puts more weight the President's roles of ensuring human rights issues are enjoyed by citizen including prisoners.

CHRAGG also supports the President's call to the prisoner's to make sure they are using the knowledge and skills obtained in prison to collaborate with their counterparts in building the nation while observing the laws.

According to the Chairperson, Article 25 (1) (a) of the 1977 Constitution of Tanzania and the Zanzibar Constitution of 1984 Article 22(1) (a) states that everyone has the right to participate legal means of production.

Likewise, Article 26 (1) and Article 23 (1) of the two Constitutions grants obligation for every citizen to abide to the laws of the country. Judge Maimu (rtd) appealed to all the prisoners who were granted their freedom to abide to adhere to the laws of the land.

CHRAGG calls upon the public to positively welcome the prisoners and grant them all the necessary cooperation in building the nation.

The Chairman warned against discrimination in their communities for it might cause stigma and act as a catalyst for them to return to their old ways.

Equally, the commission urges the beneficiaries to be good citizens and refrain from wrong doing.