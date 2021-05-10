Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda - Jhanatan Restrepo Wins Seventh Stage, Cristian Rodriguez Keeps Yellow Jersey

Colombia's Jhonatan Restrepo won the Kigali Wall time trial in the penultimate stage of the Tour du Rwanda which concludes on Sunday.

Jhonatan used six minutes and 27 seconds to win the 4km race and was followed by Alex Hoehn of Wildlife cycling club. Alan Boileau of B & B Hotels finished in fourth position.

The general classification tightened even more before the final stage tomorrow. Spain's Cristian Rodriguez of Total Direct Energie is still holding onto the yellow jersey but is only 5 seconds ahead of Jhonatan Restrepo and Canada's James Piccoli who rides for the Israel Start-Up Nation team.

The Tour du Rwanda 2021 will conclude on Sunday, May 9, 2021 with the eighth round, which will take place on the Olympia Canal (Rebero) and will cover a distance of 75 kilometers.

General Classification

1. Cristian Rodriguez (Total Direct Energie) 2. Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni Giocattoli) 3. James Piccoli (Israel Start-Up Nation) 4. Alan Boileau (B&B Hotels) 5. Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels)