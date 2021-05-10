Rwanda: Uwayo Elected President of Rwanda Olympic Committee

8 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Theogene Uwayo was on Sunday, May 8 unanimously elected as the new president of the Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) for the next four years.

The sole candidate in the top position, Uwayo garnered 100 per cent of the total votes after all 56 member federations of the Olympic Committee backed his candidacy and voted for him during an elective general assembly held on Saturday, May 8.

Uwayo replaces Valens Munyabagisha who stepped down from his position last month. He has been serving as President of Rwanda Karate Federation since 2008.

After being elected, Uwayo thanked the General Assembly for their trust and vowed to work with federations and all stakeholders to ensure a successful development of the sports sector.

He promised to work with the new executive Committee to put the Olympic Committee's office in order by embracing good governance to build a smooth environment among member federations of the Olympic Committee and make sure that they are on the same page.

"We thank everyone for your trust and we promise to do best to work together and build an Olympic Committee that every member will feel welcome so that we can achieve our goal towards a better future of the sports sector in Rwanda. Along with my experience, I trust my team's commitment and competence and we look forward to achieving a lot together in the next four years," he said.

The new executive committee:

Theogene Uwayo (President) Alice Umuringa (1stVice-President) Salama Umutoni (Second vice-president) Joseph Kajangwe (Secretary-General) Christian Gakwaya (General Treasurer) Pamela Rugabira Girimbabazi (Advisor) Jean Butoyi (Advisor)

