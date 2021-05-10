Kenya: Kamina, Ndanu Star in World U-20 Pre-Trials in Machakos

Leakey Kamina from Makueni and Sharon Ndanu of Machakos won their respective 5,000m races during Athletics Kenya Southern Region pre-trials for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships on Saturday.

Gladys Mumbe from Machakos claimed a double, posting the fastest times in both women's 400m and 200m with Makueni's Emmanuel Lemama also winning the 1,500m and 800m races.

Kamina clocked 14 minutes and 19.00 seconds to triumph during the one day event held at Machakos Boys High School.

Kamina edged out teammates Nelson Mandela and Joseph Sila to second and third places in 14:23.3 and 14:38.3 respectively.

Kamina would finish second in 3,000m behind Alex Nzioka from Machakos clocking 8:17.8 against 8:16.5 as Stephen Muthinya of Makueni came in third in 8:19.1.

"This is a great performance and a pointer ahead of the national trials," said Kamina. "My dream is to get the 5,000m ticket to the World event besides running sub 14 minutes."

The World Athletics Under-20 Championships will be held from August 17 to 22 at Kasarani. AK will select its team for the world event on July 1 to 3 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

AK Southern region chairman Paul Mutwii disclosed that 160 youngsters drawn from Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties participated in the pre-trials.

Ndanu timed 18:00.5 to win the women's 5,000m race, beating Ruth Kanim from Machakos romped home second in 18:19.5 followed by Nympher in 18:14.5.

Faith Mwende of Machakos prevailed in the women's 3,000m race in 10:10.2, beating teammate Ann Mwongeli and Makueni's Ruth Kanini, who returned times of 10:12.9 and 10:30.2 respectively.

Mumbe clocked 57.37 seconds to prevail in the 400m where Rebecca Ndotu came second in 59.8.

Mumbe went for a double, clocking 26.0 to win in 200m. Damaris Mutunga and Jackline Mikayo all from Machakos timed 26.3 and 26.8 to settle second and third respectively.

Makueni's Francis Kimweu was the fastest in men's 400m with a time of 49.86 followed by Calvin Mwendwa also from Makueni and Machakos' Cornelius Kioko in 50.5 and 50.8 respectively.

Lemama dominated to win the men's 800m in 1:50.4 beating Felix Muthiani in 1:55.4 before claiming victory in 1,500m in 3:41.3, edging out Justus Muasya in3:51.3.

Jennifer Mwende was sublime with her execution to win her 1,500m in 4:33.8 as James Mwanzia took victory in the men's 3,000m steeplechase in 8:50.00 ahead of James Matungu in 9:02.0 and Dennis Mutuku 922.9.

"We shall sit down with the selection team and pick those who have passed the test for specialised training either in camps or schools ahead of the national trials," said Mutwii. "We shall second coaches to the selected camps in the region and schools where some of the athletes will be based for training."