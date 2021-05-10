Kenya: Tributes Pour in for Fallen Ex-Leopards Chairman Alex Ole Magelo

Local football enthusiasts are in mourning following the death of former AFC Leopards chairman Alex Ole Magelo on Friday night at a Nairobi hospital.

Magelo, who also served as speaker in the Nairobi County Assembly, has been ailing for a while.

"The Maa Nation and the Country at large; It is with a heavy heart that I announce the death of one of our greatest sons and warriors of our community: Alex Ole Magelo after a short illness. The late Magelo died at Nairobi Hospital where he has been admitted for some weeks now," Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku announced on Saturday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM lead Raila Odinga led Kenyans in mourning the former AFC Leopards chairman.

In his message on condolence, President Kenyatta described Ole Magelo as an outstanding leader who worked hard to make Kenya a better country for all.

"I have known the late Ole Magelo for a long time and from my interactions with him, I came to appreciate his commitment and desire to make life better for others," the Head of State said in a statement.

"He was a gentleman and a sports enthusiast who mentored very many young people through football to become great men and women in our country. Many remember Ole Magelo for the good work he did as Chairman of Kenyan football giants AFC Leopards," President Kenyatta eulogised Ole Magelo.

Odinga also paid his tribute to Ole Magelo.

In Alex Ole Magelo, the Maa have lost a strong and fearless leader who stood up for them without apologies. I have lost a steadfast and reliable friend.

Kenya has lost a patriot, a great football enthusiast and official.

May God comfort Magelo's family and the Maa nation. pic.twitter.com/MSpeS96l6T

- Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 8, 2021

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa described Ole Magelo as a dedicated leader.

"We are saddened by the loss of former AFC Leopards chairman Alex Ole Magelo. During his time at the club, Leopards experienced positive growth, and arguably their best position in a decade. His contribution to the game cannot be underestimated. We wish his family solace during these trying times," Mwendwa said.

The club's patron, Musalia Mudavadi, who is also the Amani National Coalition party leader, said he was saddened by the news of Ole Magelo's demise.

I am saddened by the demise of former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex Ole Magelo. Mr Magelo who once served as AFC Leopards chairman, will be remembered for his immense contribution to the country's sporting fraternity and his service in the public limelight. pic.twitter.com/MLvagyTkIK

- Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) May 8, 2021

Current AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda said Magelo laid the foundation for success at the club.

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Tusker FC also sent out their message of condolences to the family.

"We join the rest of the country and football world in mourning former AFC Leopards chairman and Nairobi County speaker Alex Ole Magelo. We pray for peace and comfort for his family and friends," the club said on Twitter.

