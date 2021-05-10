Tanzania: Samia Ready to Tackle Issues Facing the Elderly in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — The elderly exuded hope for a better life yesterday after President Samia Suluhu Hassan promised to address their myriad challenges, including access to health care and their security during her tenure.

President Hassan made the promises yesterday as she addressed the nation through some 1,000 Dar es Salaam elders.

This was her maiden address to the elders since she was sworn in as the sixth president.

All eyes were directed to the event as the elderly members of society hoped to hear how the government was going to address their many challenges, particularly under a new administration.

Reading a memorandum before the President, the chairman of Dar es Salaam Council of Elders, Mr Salum Matimbwa, outlined the challenges as including: access to health care, delayed pensions for the elderly, and lack of old age protection law.

Mr Matimbwa thanked the government for issuing medical exemption cards to the elderly, but noted that they were still facing challenges in health facilities.