Tanzania: Samia Ready to Tackle Issues Facing the Elderly in Tanzania

8 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda, Alex Nelson Malanga

Dar es Salaam — The elderly exuded hope for a better life yesterday after President Samia Suluhu Hassan promised to address their myriad challenges, including access to health care and their security during her tenure.

President Hassan made the promises yesterday as she addressed the nation through some 1,000 Dar es Salaam elders.

This was her maiden address to the elders since she was sworn in as the sixth president.

All eyes were directed to the event as the elderly members of society hoped to hear how the government was going to address their many challenges, particularly under a new administration.

Reading a memorandum before the President, the chairman of Dar es Salaam Council of Elders, Mr Salum Matimbwa, outlined the challenges as including: access to health care, delayed pensions for the elderly, and lack of old age protection law.

Mr Matimbwa thanked the government for issuing medical exemption cards to the elderly, but noted that they were still facing challenges in health facilities.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.