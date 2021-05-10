Tanzania: Maize Exports to Kenya Yet to Restart - Raises Concerns for Local Traders

8 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Zephania Ubwani, Jonathan Musa

Arusha/Dodoma — Maize exports to Kenya from Tanzania have not restarted days after the two countries agreed to lift unnecessary barriers.

Until yesterday there were no trucks loaded with the cereal heading to the border town for clearance into Kenya.

"There are none at the border. The exporters have two weeks to resume business", said Mr Lothi Lemeirut, a trader from Namanga on the phone.

Mr Lemeirut is also a member of the regional chamber of commerce.

He said Tanzanian maize traders could still be buying time as they have two weeks to resume exports as ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Maybe we will see maize cargo from next week," he said

During his meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Nairobi this week, President Kenyatta ordered that stranded lorries with maize from Tanzania be allowed into Kenya.

The cargo had been stopped at the border following the March 5 ban on maize imports from Tanzania over alleged contamination with cancer-causing Aflatoxin.

Speaking during a meeting with cassava stakeholders in Dodoma yesterday,

Tanzanian Minister for Agriculture Prof Adolph Mkenda said he had spoken with Kenya's Minister for Agriculture and Fishery, Peter Munya who informed him that he was on his way to reopen up the border. (Zephania Ubwani and Jonathan Musa)

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

