Tanzania: MPs Voice Concerns Over Delay On Projects

Dodoma — Parliamentarians yesterday advised the government to introduce prepaid meters to water services in order to reduce outcry of inflated water bills.

Full disbursement of development funds in order to meet President Samia Suluhu Hassan's commitment to end water woes in the country, higher prices of connecting water services and delaying implementation of water projects were among the issues that dominated debates yesterday.

Other issues are unrealistic costs of drilling water sources for government projects, worries of meeting the government's target to supply clean and safe water by 85 percent for rural and 95 percent for urban Tanzania reaching 2025 as well as provision of water to 28 towns under the funding of the government of India.

Debating the Sh680 billion budget for the ministry of Water, Kyerwa Constituency MP Innocent Bilakwate said prepaid meters were the only to address the challenge of inflated bills.

Mr Bilakwate was supported by Kawe Constituency MP Bishop Josephat Gwajima who said his father who was living alone was supposed to pay Sh600,000 per month.

Special Seats MP Jane James said government institutions should be the first to be installed with prepaid meters as the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) 2019/20 report implicated them with revenue losses.

"These institutions are supposed to pay for water and electricity because we have been passing their budgets here," she said.

Special Seats MP Khadija Hassan Aboud (CCM) proposed that institutions that are chronic debtors should be directly deducted by the ministry of Finance and Planning.

Rorya Constituency legislator, Mr Jaffary Chege said all funds set for implementation of development projects should be released this fiscal year.

"That will enable the ministry to implement all the projects and address water woes as promised by President Hassan," he said.

"Let us make a history this fiscal year by disbursing all funds set for implementation of development projects (Sh680.630 billion)."

"Release of funds should be realistic when compared to the amount endorsed contrary to Sh376.4 billion disbursed last fiscal year which is equivalent to 53.3 percent," said Mr Japhet Hasunga., MP for Vvawa Constituency

"The ministry of water should release funds on time for timely implementation of the projects because there are good projects in the budget that are going to be implemented in order to end water challenges in the country," said Ms Abdallah.

She said the costs of water connectivity was high for ordinary Tanzanians to manage, noting that the prices of pipes from Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Ruwasa) was extremely high as compared to those in ordinary shops.

Special Seats MP Tunza Malapo (Chadema) challenged authorities to connect clients on time after payments have been done.

MPs Steven Kiluswa (Longido), Anne Kilango (Same East) and Jerry Silaa (Ukonga) expressed their concerns over execution of water projects worth billions of shillings but living the same to water committees that lack expertise, hindering projects sustainability.