Tanzania: Appointments On Merit, Competence Hailed By Analysts

Dar es Salaam — Political analysts yesterday hailed President Samia Suluhu Hassan for remarks that signalled reforms that will see her next appointments focusing on merits, without considering political affiliations.

They applauded President Hassan's decision saying all developed countries chose meritocracy and competence and avoided people in their circles or bootlickers.

During her Friday speech to elders based in Dar es Salaam, President Hassan promised them a number of things including reviewing the universal pension for the elderly. She also sought their support and promised to listen to them for the development of the country.

But her statement on inclusive government was received with mixed feelings as she would possibly appoint even members of the opposition parties in her resolve to make everyone contribute to the national development agenda.

She said when planning her team for the interest of economic development she would choose any Tanzanian based on merit and competence regardless of their political affiliations.

"The changes aim to build and not to demolish, and if the changes affect you or people close to you, understand they were done with good intention," she told them.