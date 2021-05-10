South Africa: ANC's Farce About Ace - By Trying to Suspend Ramaphosa, Magashule Has Played His Panic Card

9 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Sibusiso Ngalwa

The governing party leadership battle is coming to a head, with this weekend's National Executive Committee meeting expected to rubber-stamp the National Working Committee's decision to suspend Secretary-General Ace Magashule with immediate effect.

In an ironic twist of fate, the day that embattled ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule sought to counteract his suspension and openly defy his party was the same day one of his exemplary predecessors, Walter Sisulu, died in 2003.

On 5 May 2021, Magashule stunned many inside and outside the ANC when it was discovered that he had written a letter, dated 3 May, purporting to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa - without a mandate from any structure.

Unlike Sisulu, who wholly dedicated himself to the ANC and subjected himself to the party's discipline, Magashule seemed determined to prove himself to be bigger than the party and above the discipline of its leadership.

That it came to such a cringeworthy episode, with the highest-ranking leaders of the party engaging in a tit-for-tat exchange, was perhaps a sign of how the ANC has deteriorated. It is nothing like the party once led by illustrious black intellectuals like Sisulu, who was...

