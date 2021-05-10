South Africa: Bad Blood - Police Minister Cele Says Sitole in Blatant Contempt, Instructs Him to Retract Appointments

9 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

The minister of police wrote a strongly worded letter to the national commissioner after the latter announced - in Parliament - several appointments that went against instructions the minister had given to him.

A frosty standoff between the two figures in charge of South Africa's police - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele - has become even more fraught with Cele this week saying Sitole's "disregard" for him will not be tolerated.

On 4 May, Sitole announced four senior appointments in the SA Police Service during a meeting in Parliament.

But it turns out he went against Cele's instructions, who has deemed the appointments irregular and invalid.

This has exposed even more bad blood within the police service, which has been rocked by factionalism as well as claims and counterclaims among officers.

DM168 has previously reported that Cele called for an inquiry into Sitole's fitness to hold office. This related to the classification of documents linked to Crime Intelligence's allegedly unlawful procurement of a surveillance device known as a grabber at an inflated price of R45-million (when the usual price was a comparatively low R7-million) ahead of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.