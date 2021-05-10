South Africa: Bad Blood - Police Minister Cele Says Sitole in Blatant Contempt, Instructs Him to Retract Appointments

analysis

The minister of police wrote a strongly worded letter to the national commissioner after the latter announced - in Parliament - several appointments that went against instructions the minister had given to him.

A frosty standoff between the two figures in charge of South Africa's police - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele - has become even more fraught with Cele this week saying Sitole's "disregard" for him will not be tolerated.

On 4 May, Sitole announced four senior appointments in the SA Police Service during a meeting in Parliament.

But it turns out he went against Cele's instructions, who has deemed the appointments irregular and invalid.

This has exposed even more bad blood within the police service, which has been rocked by factionalism as well as claims and counterclaims among officers.

DM168 has previously reported that Cele called for an inquiry into Sitole's fitness to hold office. This related to the classification of documents linked to Crime Intelligence's allegedly unlawful procurement of a surveillance device known as a grabber at an inflated price of R45-million (when the usual price was a comparatively low R7-million) ahead of...