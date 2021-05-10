Uganda: Kinkizi Diocese's First Bishop Ntegyereize Laid to Rest

Thefirst Bishop of the diocese of Kinkizi, Rt. Rev. Em. John Wilson Ntegyereize has been laid to rest.

Ntegyereize's burial ceremony which stretched from Saturday morning to evening at St Peter's Cathedral Nyakatare attracted several area politicians, church and other religious leaders, businessmen, laymen to pray for his soul and later escort his body to his final resting place near the St Peter's Cathedral.

Bishop Ntegyereize died on May 6 at Bwindi community hospital at the age of 75, following a long illness resulting from several behavioral diseases, including diabetes and hypertension, according to family members.

"We should not mourn but rather cerebrate with faith that he worked good for this church and the country and if without doubt he is going to heaven. If working for the world gets people to heaven then he will go straight for the good he did," former Prime Minister, Amama Mbabazi said as he eulogised the late Bishop emeritus.

Several other speakers described the late bishop as an innovative religious leader who would not wait for meetings and bureaucratic decisions to perform his duties, a character that helped him perform beyond expectations.

He was consecrated first Bishop of the diocese that comprises the entire district of Kanungu on May 7, 1995, after serving in different portfolios from the lowest catechist in the church. At the time he was elected bishop, he was serving as a coordinator for the foundation of the diocese and archdeacon Kinkizi arch deaconry after serving for years as the dean Emmanuel Cathedral Kinyasano, North Kigezi diocese, a mother diocese to Kinkizi.

The North Kigezi diocese Bishop Rt Rev Benon Magezi who preached at the ceremony described the deceased's achievement as immeasurable for the religious leaders taking over from him.

"It would be so hard to have these achievements that he had in 15 years unless you are a pioneer like him. He was workaholic and authoritative, among the many characters one would describe him for. His successors will find it hard to match his record," Bishop Magezi said.

In his tenure as bishop, Ntegyereize was key in the foundation of the Kanungu District, writing the first memorandum to the president that led to constituting a meeting for creation of the district later in 2001. He started a water development project together with the diocese of North Kigezi, constructing at least 20 gravity flow schemes, 200 protected springs, several boreholes and household water tanks. He mobilized leaders and locals against brewing alcohol cutting down several plantations of brewing bananas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bishop Ntegyereize played a key role in the foundation of at least 21 health centres, including Bwindi community hospital where he died from, Nyakatare health centre IV, Kanyanshogi health centre, among others in rural areas of Kanungu district.

The diocesan Bishop Rt Rev. Dan Zoreka said the diocesan has lost "a big father" who was a unifying factor respected by all.

The Kinkizi East Member of Parliament Dr Chris Baryomunsi who also represented President Museveni at the burial ceremony described the deceased as a friend to many, strong hearted politician who would never hide the truth and emotions from anyone.

Bishop Ntegyereize is remembered nationally for being the only religious leader, a bishop at the time who signed an affidavit in support of the presidential election petition by Dr Kizza Besigye in 2001 in which he said he turned up for voting only to find that his vote had been cast.

Businessmen including Mr James Musinguzi Garuga, Dr Ben Mbonye of the Nakasero Hospital all Kanungu district Members of parliament attended the function.

Bishop Ntegyereize is survived by four children and wife Pamella Ntegyereize with several grandchildren.