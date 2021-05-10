Tanzania: Convincing Record in War Against TB

THE government has succeeded in reducing the number of new deaths and infections caused by Tuberculosis (TB) and achieving an international standard for the eradication of leprosy.

Minister for Health, Community Development, Elderly and Children, Dr Doroth Gwajima revealed the good news recently when opening a training session on TB and leprosy diseases for members of the parliamentary committee on HIV, tuberculosis and narcotic drugs.

She told the Committee members that in 2006, the government had officially declared TB a national epidemic. However, Dr Gwajima noted, reports from the World Health Organisation indicate that Tanzania is doing well in the fight to control TB.

"The trend on the implementation of control of TB in the country shows that we have succeeded in reducing the number of deaths and new infections caused by the disease," the minister said.

However, Minister Gwajima said that despite such achievements, there was still a challenge to reach every Tanzanian with the problem.

In the case of leprosy, the Minister noted that Tanzania reached the international level of eradication in 2006 and the government was currently focusing on different strategies to total eradication of the disease in few 21 remaining district councils that have not met the standards of eradication by 2025.

"It is the hope of the Ministry that this training will increase your awareness of these diseases and thus enhance the spirit to eradicate these diseases in the country," she told the committee members.

According to the minister, such training will also help to increase awareness in the community, especially in the fight against TB which is still a major problem.

"It should be noted that it is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we participate in one way or another and completely get rid of these diseases in the country," said Minister Gwajima.

Dr Gwajima pointed out that TB is one of the most communicable diseases that the government has prioritised and that TB can affect anyone, regardless of gender, rank or age. She said that the disease is curable, but if the patient is delayed in getting treatment in time TB kills.

According to the minister, TB treatment is funded by the government at any health facility regardless of whether it is public or private and the patient should not be charged any fees.

When contributing to a motion presented by National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme Acting Manager, Dr Liberate Mleoh, on the programme, the Associate Director with Policy Engagement and Partnership, Ms Agness Godda, said both TB and leprosy are communicable diseases.

The director pointed out that statistics obtained from the Ministry of Health shows that a large percentage of people living with HIV are at high risk of contracting TB, although not everyone with TB has AIDS.

"Therefore, we as a Council, see a great need of taking this as an agenda so that we can encourage those living with HIV to get tested for TB early, because when they are diagnosed they can start treatment immediately," she said.