Tanzania: Mothers' Day Golf Heads to Light Up Lugalo Course

THE immaculate golf course at Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo club is beckoning ladies for the 18- hole golf tournament tomorrow.

Christened Mothers' Day Golf tournament, the one-day tournament is organised by the club's Ladies Section.

The first ever 18 holes tournament has been set to tee off at the club's par-72 course in the city this Sunday.

Lugalo Ladies Section captain, Hawa Wanyeche, told the 'Daily News on Saturday' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that everything is in place as the course is in a good shape for the tournament.

"I want to inform all ladies golfers (all present and future mothers in golf) that the club has given us a chance to stage this tournament," she said.

Wanyeche said that the event is being organised and sponsored by the Ladies section and she appealed all ladies in the country to come forward and make the day a huge success.

"This is a special day for us, I encourage all ladies to come together and have fun," she added. "Please register your name for Sunday's event which optimistically we will all enjoy."

The lady captain said 5,000/- set as an entry fee for each participant who wishes to participate. Wanyeche stressed that pulsating prizes will be available to the top scorers of gross, silver and bronze ladies categories.

The prizes will be handed over during the presentation ceremony after the climax of the event.

She said there will be a special prize for most attractive golf dress during the event adding, "So ladies you should try to break your cabinet."

However, he said that they also invite men golfers to join the ladies in a special day to colour the event.

"The door is open for men golfers to join us too, we encourage them to come in a big number and support us," said Wanyeche. She said there will be prizes from men's Division A, B and C at the end of the tournament.

The lady captain noted that over 30 ladies and men's golfers have by yesterday evening already confirmed participation in the tournament.

Wanyeche named those who have confirmed including herself as Joyce Ndyetabura, the honourary Treasurer of Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) Zuhura Zuberi, Sophia Mathias, M. Nassoro, C. Charles, S. Bwanguzo, K.Ally, Maryanne Mugo , J.Odira, Queen Siraki, Chiku Elias, K. Sulehman, Vicky Elias and a Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) Lady captain Sue van Zyl.

Others are Sara Dennis, Neema Olomi, T. Miamoto, S. Mbunda, Amandeep Dhani, Rassie van Zyl, Kaushik Mangolia and Shaizad Bhanji.