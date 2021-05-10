Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Camp Diable Village Listed As Red Zone

7 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The High-Level Committee on COVID-19 has decided to list the village of Camp Diable as a Red Zone following the detection of five new positive cases.

Three persons were tested positive in the ongoing Contact Tracing exercise at Camp Diable and the other two cases were detected following screening done at the village.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness made an appeal to all the persons who were in contact with Mr Riad Hullemuth, a resident of Camp Diable, during the last three weeks to call on the hotline 8924.

In addition, a total of 1 022 PCR tests were carried out as at 19 00 hours today.

531 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

434 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

123 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 48.

It is noted that screening tests at Camp Diable will continue tomorrow. As for villages of St Aubin and Tyack, screening will be organised by the Ministry.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué tomorrow.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.