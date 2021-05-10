Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Camp Diable Village Listed As Red Zone

press release

The High-Level Committee on COVID-19 has decided to list the village of Camp Diable as a Red Zone following the detection of five new positive cases.

Three persons were tested positive in the ongoing Contact Tracing exercise at Camp Diable and the other two cases were detected following screening done at the village.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness made an appeal to all the persons who were in contact with Mr Riad Hullemuth, a resident of Camp Diable, during the last three weeks to call on the hotline 8924.

In addition, a total of 1 022 PCR tests were carried out as at 19 00 hours today.

531 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

434 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

123 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 48.

It is noted that screening tests at Camp Diable will continue tomorrow. As for villages of St Aubin and Tyack, screening will be organised by the Ministry.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué tomorrow.