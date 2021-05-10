Mauritius: Health Minister Urges Public to Collaborate With Authorities to Stop Spread of Covid-19

press release

Rivière des Anguilles, Tyack , Bénarès, St Aubin, and Batimarais that have been listed as Red Zones since 30 April 2021, will henceforth be considered as Red Zone 1, while Camp Diable that was listed as Red zone this morning, will be considered as Red Zone 2. No access between the two zones will be allowed, and the access and entry to theses villages will be under strict police control.

The Deputy Commissionner of Police (DCP), Mr Krishna Jhugroo, made this announcement, this evening, at a press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis. The Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, was also present.

The Health Minister underlined that following the detection of five new positive cases of COVID-19 in Camp Diable, the village has been listed as a Red Zone to avoid further propagation of the virus. He underlined that these cases concern four employees of a bakery and the other one is the parent of one of them who has been in contact with Mr Riad Hullemuth, detected positive on the 03 May 2021.

The Minister urged everyone who has been in contact with Mr Hullemuth, a resident of New-Grove village, to contact the Ministry on the hotline 8924 for COVID-19 testing and to abide by all precautionary measures such as isolation and quarantine if necessary.

He indicated that testing was made in the surrounding villages of Camp Diable, while adding that the cooperation of the public is crucial to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in the community. Some 600 inhabitants of the villages have been tested so far.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Coronavirus Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He called upon the population to adhere to strict sanitary measures, including the proper wearing of facemask and social distancing, when they are in public places.

DCP Jhugroo further recalled that all those who have been in contact with Mr Riad Hullemuth and fail to inform the concerned authorities might face legal sanctions.

In addition, he cautioned all those who do not adhere to sanitary measures in public transports, such as the proper wearing of face masks, will be sanctioned. He pointed out that Police teams are regularly carrying out visits in public transports and both the public transport employees and proprietors along with the person concerned will be liable to sanctions.

He also announced that the public can call on the hotline 183 to inform the police about any person or place where sanitary precautions are not being respected.