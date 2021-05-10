Nigeria: 2,000 Hectares Ready in 24 States for Social Housing Scheme - Presidency

Abuja — More than 2, 000 hectares of land with titled documents have been given by 24 states of the federation for the Muhammadu Buhari's administration's Social Housing Programme while 17 states have indicated interest to participate in the solar power programme, both important elements of the ongoing Economic Sustainability Plan.

In a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, he said agreement had been reached with at least one major cement manufacturer in the country to sell at significantly discounted price of N2,600 per bag for the housing project.

This came after a meeting the vice president held with three major cement manufacturers in the country namely Dangote Cement, Bua Cement and Lafarge Cement manufacturers.

Akande said they were some of the highlights from a review meeting on the Economic Sustainability Plan implementation presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa at the weekend.

Commenting on the implementation of components of the ESP, Osinbajo said the Buhari administration would continue to focus on creating more jobs.

The vice president said the federal government would ramp up efforts to ensure that more Nigerians have access to electricity and affordable housing.

In a presentation made by the managing director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Alhaji Ahmad Salihijo, the Solar Power Naija team had engagements with the six states which have identified private sector developers. The team has also selected Akwa Ibom, Ekiti and Kano as pilot states for the state-guaranteed transaction model for the solar power programme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For instance, the programme is currently tracking four transactions in the commercial bank upstream channel contributing 3,500 jobs and 100,000 connections, he said.

The MD added that nine participants have submitted applications for N4 billion of the N20 billion allocated with three companies close to receiving their disbursements.

In the same vein, the managing director/CEO of Family Homes Fund Limited (FHFL) - the implementing agency for the Social Housing scheme, Mr. Femi Adewole, said 17,584 units across 16 locations are in the pipeline.

He said in addition to the typical 2, 3, and 4-bedroom housing units, the FHFL was considering a "Students and Young People's Housing - to address the needs of young people."