Nigeria: Paralympics - Be Worthy Ambassadors of Nigeria, Minister Charges Para - Athletics Team

10 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Salifu Usman

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has charged Nigeria's para-athletics team to Notwil, Switzerland to be worthy ambassadors of the country as they seek to qualify for the 2020 Paralympics taking place in Tokyo later in the year.

He gave the charge when he bade farewell to the team on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja as depart for the Qualifiers.

Japan Bans International Fans From 2020 Olympics, Paralympics Games

"Nigeria is solidly behind your bid for qualification for the Para- athletics event in Notwil, Switzerland. There is no doubt about your abilities which you have always proved over the years. You must be worthy ambassadors of our dear country by conducting yourselves very well to attain the best standards for Qualifiers.

"Don't be distracted, Nigerians are solidly behind you. You have always made us proud and we are confident that you will not disappoint this time by reaching the qualification threshold. We have done our bit, now the ball is in your court to ensure that Nigeria's flag flies high," he said.

10 athletes will be seeking to qualify in the para-athletics event taking place from 11th -17th May 2021 at Notwil Switzerlan

Read the original article on Leadership.

