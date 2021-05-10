Kenya: Meteorological Agency Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for West Pokot

8 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Residents in West Pokot counties have been warned against heavy rainfall which is likely to pose hydrological hazards like landslides, lightning strikes, and river scours.

The Kenya Meteorological Department, in an advisory released on Friday, urged the county government to put in place measures that will reduce the negative impact associated with heavy rainfall.

"Heavy Rainfall Advisory for West Pokot County Residents in all affected areas by the above likely hydrological hazards are advised to be on the lookout and contingencies measures put on place by the county government and partners in order to reduce its negative impacts," the weather agency said.

School-going children and the aged were advised to be careful while crossing rivers and to avoid shielding under trees during rainy periods

"Don't shield under trees during rainy periods-lightning strikes Continue listening to local media houses as updates will be provided if conditions change significantly," the meteorological department added.

The residents were asked to wear the right attire during rainy periods and follow up on the progress of the weather event as issued by the County Director of Meteorological Services

"Futher advisories will be issued as we follow up on the progress of this weather event by County Director of Meteorological Services-West Pokot. Wear the right attire during rainy periods," the statement issued by the meteorological department read in part.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.