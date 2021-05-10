Kenya: Football World Mourns Former AFC Leopards Chairman Alex Ole Magelo

Nairobi — The football world on Saturday joined the rest of the country in sinking in the sad news of the demise of former AFC Leopards chairman Alex Magelo who died on Friday night at the Nairobi Hospital.

Magelo has been eulogized as an astute football administrator, most recalling how he single handedly helped Leopards back on its feet including helping them earn promotion back to the Premier League in 2009.

"We are saddened by the loss of former AFC Leopards chairman Alex Ole Magelo. During his time at the club, Leopards experienced positive growth, and arguably their best position in a decade. His contribution to the game cannot be underestimated. We wish his family solace during these trying times," Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa stated.

On social media, fans poured in their tributes for the man who brought Leopards closest to clinching their first league title since 1998.

Photo: @michezoafrika pic.twitter.com/fVRJSAqygy- Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) May 8, 2021

Our deepest thoughts and condolence to the family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.@betikaKe#BatotoBaMungu pic.twitter.com/Tn1ku4d43g- Sofapaka FC (@FC_Sofapaka) May 8, 2021

We join the football community in mourning former @AFCLeopards chairman Alex Ole Magelo who has sadly passed on.

Magelo was passionate about football and his contribution to the game will be greatly missed.

We condole with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/OW5LoTYiVt- WAZITO FOOTBALL CLUB (@wazitofc) May 8, 2021