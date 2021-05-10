Kenya: Nzoia Sugar Intend to Be Even Meaner Playing at Home

As they await the restart of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, Nzoia Sugar will no doubt be looking to jealously guard an impressive record they have build this season.

The sugar millers may be lying 12th on the table with 19 points, 17 behind leaders Tusker, but they stayed unbeaten at their Sudi Stadium against all and sundry.

So what has been the drive behind the Bungoma-based side's impressive performance at home, and against the top guns thus far?

The club's captain Peter Gin Juma, and defender Gabriel Wandera say that approaching every match with utmost bravery has been key.

Throughout the campaign, Nzoia's officials and players always talked tough about getting points from their visiting opponents, and indeed they did.

They beat 2009 champions Sofapaka, and high flying KCB by an identical 2-1 scoreline at Sudi Stadium on January 16 and February 20 respectively.

Both Sofapaka and KCB finished the contest with 10 men after their players -- Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka) and Michael Mutinda (KCB) were sent off.

Nzoia followed this up by downing champions Gor Mahia 2-1 at Mumias Sports Complex on February 27, before holding high flying Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa and Ulinzi Stars at Mumias to identical 0-0 draws on March 6 and 21 respectively.

In their second match of the season on December 5, the millers also held highly fancied Kariobangi Sharks to a barren draw at Sudi Stadium.

"We are happy that we are still unbeaten at home because in football, your home ground is your strong hold, which you must take maximum advantage of. For that reason, we are never intimidated by the big teams," Wandera, who is the league's leading scoring defender with five goals, four of them penalties said.

"We always believe that we are equal or even better than our opponents, irrespective of how strong they are known to be. That confidence has been key for us, because everyone is always psyched up and giving their best."

Juma added that a good relationship between the coaching team and players was also key in their first leg campaign.

"The coach (Ibrahim Shikanda) and his staff have made it a routine of sitting down with every player who fails to perform well, to motivate and give him tips on how to improve in the next match. With that, there is a tight unity in the team. We are a family and we always say that we are doing it for the coach."

Shikanda, a former Kenyan international was appointed Nzoia's coach in January, deputised by Sylvester Mulukurwa while Peter Mwaura is the goalkeeper trainer.

The technical bench is intent on making the team even meaner for the rest of the season.