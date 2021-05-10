Kenya Pipeline Gushes Goodies to Keep Veteran Players

Kenya Pipeline women's volleyball team management has tied down five of their experienced players with permanent jobs.

Middle blockers duo of Trizah Atuka and Ruth Jepng'etich, libero Aggripina Kundu, captain Rose Magoi and right attacker Gaudencia Makokha will work under Operations Department as dispatch clerks and technical operators respectively.

Team members were given new, improved three-year contracts from March, Pipeline coach Paul Gitau said on Friday.

Gitau said the new deals were geared towards making players feel settled at the club.

Gitau, who recently guided Pipeline to a fifth place finish in the African Clubs Championship in Kelibia,Tunisia said the move demonstrated the company's commitment to secure the players' future after they retire from the sport.

"There is no better way of making players comfortable if not by giving them permanent jobs. There is a huge difference between players having permanent jobs and contracts. Because contracts a player can walk out of them if need be but a job ties them down."

"I'm extremely happy with the company's support and glad that this has happened when I'm the coach. I know there are suitors who wanted some of the players and I guess now their efforts have flopped," said the coach.

The tactician encouraged upcoming players to invest in education.

"That's why I have a strict training programme so that players have free time in the afternoon. This is to give them time to do other things. Those that have been employed have gone to colleges and universities for studies and thus qualified for the jobs," said Gitau, a former under -20 women's national team coach.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Captain Magoi said they are indebted to the management for the gesture.

"It has been a long wait but I'm glad it has come to pass. That's a good reassurance from the company and my hope is that we will strive to post good results in the forthcoming events. We also want to thank coach Gitau for guiding and pushing us to go the extra mile with whatever we set our eyes on, " said the setter.

Meanwhile, Atuka is scheduled to return to training after recovering from injury.

Atuka picked a knee injury during their Clubs Championship match against Customs of Nigeria.

There were fears that she might again be laid off for a lengthy spell.

Atuka did miss the 2019 national play-offs, 2020 season and part of this year's league with a knee injury she picked towards the tail end of the 2019 campaign.