Nigerian Governor Calls for Prayers to End Insecurity

10 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Governor Sani-Bello says prayer remains the best option for promoting peace in Nigeria and for ending the insurgency.

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has urged residents of the state to continue praying for divine intervention in Nigeria's security challenges.

The governor also says prayer remains the best option for promoting peace in the nation as a whole.

Mr Sani-Bello said this when he hosted top government functionaries, political office holders and others to iftar in Minna on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event which drew people of diverse backgrounds and culture "is aimed at strengthening the bond with God as well as with brothers and sisters, particularly in the month of Ramadan."

Also at the event were lawmakers from the National Assembly, state executive council members, directors-general of parastatals, political appointees, heads of information and media organisations.

Others were imams, leaders of unions and organisations.

The event culminated with a special prayer session by key government officials, seeking God's intervention in addressing the security challenges confronting the state in particular and the country.

Those that attended, appreciated the governor for the act of kindness and generosity in line with the teachings of the Quran and Hadith. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.