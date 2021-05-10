Nigeria: Ekiti Receives Additional 40,000 Covid-19 Vaccines

10 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The official said 52,960 doses of the vaccines, earlier delivered to the state, were duly utilised.

The Ekiti State Government said, on Sunday, it had taken delivery of another batch of 40,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Oyebanji Filani, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti said the delivery of the second consignment would enable the state to continue inoculating its residents against the virus.

Mr Filani said that 52,960 doses of the vaccines, earlier delivered to the state, were duly utilised.

He reiterated the commitment of the current administration to the provision of quality and accessible health care to the citizenry.

The commissioner added that the state would leave no stone unturned toward ensuring that people are vaccinated.

He advised residents to take advantage of government's gesture to get vaccinated, stressing that getting immunised remained the most effective way to checkmate the virus.

He also appealed that people should continue to adhere to required public health and social measures outlined by government to curb the virus.

Mr Filani added that wear facemask in public gatherings, maintain hand hygiene through proper hand washing, use of alcohol based sanitisers and social distancing even after receiving the vaccines remained sacrosanct. (NAN)

