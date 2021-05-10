Nigeria for 2021 FIA Motorsport Games, Appoints D'Banj Team Captain

Nigeria will participate in the 2021 FIA Motorsport Games, according to Ishaq Bamaiyi, the President of the Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN).

Bamaiyi disclosed this in Abuja at the unveiling ceremony of the Racing Nigeria Motorsport Games at the weekend.

He also disclosed that Mr Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D'banj, had been appointed as Racing Nigeria's team captain to the event slated for October 2021 in Marseille, France.

Bamiyi disclosed that the Federation International de I'Automobile (FIA) had given the ATCN the opportunity to participate in the competition having reviewed its plans for the development of Motorsport in Nigeria.

"This gave birth to 'Festival of Motorsport', which will serve as the qualifying series for the FIA Motorsport Games, to give everyone the opportunity to try out his/her skills.

Mr Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D'banj and the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, during the unveiling ceremony

"With the exception of the Karting Sprint Junior and Senior, all other disciplines are mixed gender with a minimum of two participants and maximum of four participants in a team."

He listed the disciplines that will be competed for in the Festival as Karting (junior and senior), Karting endurance, Karting Slalom, Auto Slalom, Digital Games, Drifting and Rally 2.

According to Bamaiyi, the first event will be held in Abuja between 16 and 19 June 2021.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, while expressing optimism that Team Nigeria will do well in international competitions, urged the management of ATCN to partner with the federal government and the corporate world for best outings.

On his part, D'banj expressed excitement for the opportunity to lead the Nigerian team, saying motorsport was providing a massive opportunity to the Nigerian youth to get engaged.