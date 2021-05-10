Kenya: Football Changing Lives in Turkana, One Player At a Time

Turkana County in Northern Kenya is still associated with high illiteracy levels and biting hunger. According to estimates, more than 600,000 people in Turkana face food and water scarcity due to persistent drought.

The Turkana community is largely patriarchal. Men hold sway in most aspects of life, dominate political leadership, and have the final say on property.

The culture also limits women's engagement in critical activities like sports, particularly football which is considered the preserve of boys and men.

But things are slowly changing, thanks to a committed lady who is using football as a gateway to giving women dignity.

Against the odds, Turkana County Football Kenya Federation Women Representative Rael Lomoti, 27, started a team known as Desert Roses Football Club which has up to 50 players in the senior and junior categories.

Due to the scorching heat that averages 38 degrees Celsius, players here have adopted certain habits so as to carry out meaningful training sessions.

They must wake up early in the morning and go for training sessions before retreating back to their manyattas due to the harsh weather.

In the evenings, players again get together for training sessions. It is not uncommon to see them scramble for space in the few available playing fields.

Other players are forced to play a waiting game.

There is no stadium to talk about in the county though there are plans to build one.

Stella Ekuwom, 24 is one of the pioneer players of Desert Roses FC.

he has played for the women's team since 2017 when it was formed.

It is through football that she was educated, from primary school to university after her parents relocated from Turkana.

"I have been a player ever since the team was formed. Even as a student, I used to play football at school. As ladies, we came together to keep ourselves busy in training. We were idle and there were no events to participate in," Ekuwom told Nation Sport.

A number of young women from Turkana who identify their talent in football at either primary or secondary school tend to fade away once they return to the villages or towns because there are no sports academies, equipment, and suitable playing ground. There is also no good will from the political class.

She laments that boys in her community are given first priority with regard to nurturing sporting talent.

Unlike many of her peers, Ekuwom was fortunate to continue playing football when she joined Thika Medical School. Her love for the game grew and she now dreams of rising to the next level by playing for a team in the National Super League.

"I didn't think twice when the idea to be among the first players in the team came up. The team was composed of some of the best players from this region, mostly school dropouts. Due to idleness and lack of support from relevant stakeholders in the sports sector, they have become parents and abandoned the game. This is something that must stop. Sadly, the numbers are rising," she said in Turkana.

She says that despite the challenges the team is facing, they are still pursuing their vision of bringing girls together to play football because it is the best way of utilising their leisure time. It provides a platform for the girls to showcase their talents, to meet, talk and share positive values that keep them away from early pregnancy and drug abuse.

"Sports is a unifying factor. It has helped eradicate drug abuse, early pregnancy, and crime among other vices that might lead the youth astray here. Youth need to be busy and to do some work so as to support their families," she said.

Since she joined the team, her parents have been supportive because they now understand that sports is good. Whenever she is through with her daily chores, they allow her to attend training sessions.

Ekuwom reckons Turkana County government should embrace both boys and girls in sports, adding that the county is rich in sports talent.

"Rael (Lomoti) has remained a role model to many of us. She has often encouraged demoralised girls to keep going and to pursue their dreams even when there is no immediate monetary gain for them," she says.

Rose Napeyok, 26, from Kalotum village says she has learnt to be tolerant and no longer looks down upon girls who have dropped out of school and are part of the team.

"At the field and during training, we are all ladies with passion for the sport. Studying Social Work and Community Development at Kibabii University only made me better. It has not in any way blinded me from the reality not interfered with my passion and love for the girls whom I have also encouraged to embrace education," Napeyok says.

Napeyok, who is a mother like many of the girls, plays football as a hobby.

Salim Yono, 23, who coaches Islamic Starlet FC, says the existence of Desert Roses in Lodwar town has encouraged the establishment of more ladies teams in the area, including his own.

"At the moment, Islamic Starlet FC which is based on the outskirts of Lodwar town has 130 players divided into four teams that are given the names of villages they come from. There is California and Kambi Swahili," Yono says.

He started out as a player in the men's team but later realised that she could better transform the society by following in the footsteps of Lomoti and coach the girls.

"It gives me joy and satisfaction to see the girls busy training and playing football in spite of challenges like lack of adequate money to buy boots and jerseys. We also lack a stadium," he said.

According to 2017 Economic Survey Report, 20.2 per cent of girls aged between15-19 in Turkana County have already began child bearing.

Lomoti, who now runs an office that represents women in the region, is happy that her vision is coming to fruition after a long journey.

"I used to see girls suffering and my mission was to start a team that would see girls keep themselves busy.

"I'm happy because many girls have come on board and many teams are coming up, which is my joy," said Lomoti.

She appealed to the national and county governments to channel funds to the girls' teams which she says have a bright future.

"Lack of funding has led to many girls giving up on their dreams in sports. I appeal to the authorities to fund tournaments that will keep our youth occupied and away from bad behavior."