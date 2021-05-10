Kenya: Two Kenyan Referees Get Nod to Officiate at Tokyo Olympics

7 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Kenyan assistant referees Gilbert Cheruiyot and Mary Njoroge have been selected to officiate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men and women's football tournaments.

The two top referees are part of the 99 officials selected by Fifa from 51 countries, to take charge of football matches at the prestigious global event, slated for July 23 to August 8.

Twenty-five centre referees, 50 assistant referees, 20 video match officials and four support referees will be in Tokyo for the Summer Games.

No Kenyan team football team has ever qualified for the Olympics.

Tokyo's assignment adds to what has been a busy calendar for both Cheruiyot and Njoroge.

Njoroge in April officiated in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage match pitting Cameroon's Coton Sport against Zambia's Napsa Stars.

Coton thumped Napsa 6-1.

Cheruiyot in January assisted his compatriot Peter Waweru Kamaku in officiating the 2021 Total Africa Nations Championships quarterfinals match between Mali and Congo at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon. Mali beat Congo 5-4 in post-match penalties after the two sides battled to a barren draw.

The duo also officiated the competition's mouthwatering final between defending champions Morocco and Mali at the same venue. Morocco humbled Mali 2-0.

