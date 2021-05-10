Nigeria: Enugu First Lady Calls for Prayers Over Nation's Security Challenges

10 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, yesterday participated in the state's monthly prayer session at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, where she called on women to pray fervently for God's intervention in the security and economic challenges confronting the nation.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi who stressed that prayer was key to stemming the tide of security challenges in the country, enjoined women to pray hard and watch over their homes, especially the conduct of their children at all times.

"We have to sit up. Women are for prayers, some of our husbands do not have time. Women are agents of peace," she said.

Reminding the women of their noble role in the family in particular and society in general, the Enugu State Governor's wife maintained that their contributions and dedication to God through prayers and promotion of good virtues would go a long way to bring permanent solutions to the nation's challenges.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Enugu State Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), Evangelist Favour Ugwuanyi encouraged women to intensify efforts in praying as well as have prayer partners, expressing optimism that "with prayers, Nigeria would be restored to its glories".

The religious event witnessed prayers, praise songs and distribution of items to women by Enugu State First Lady, who also reiterated her advice on strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol for the containment of the spread of the virus.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

