Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors in Awcon Draw

FORMER Mighty Warriors coach, Shadreck Mlauzi, has rallied behind the team, who will go into the hat this morning, when the 2022 Africa Women of Nations draw is conducted in Cairo, Egypt.

Zimbabwe join a record of 44 nations who have entered the competition.

The Africa Women of Nations competition also serves as the qualifier for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia-New Zealand 2023.

ZIFA have only entered senior teams in next year's competitions.

This means, the women's Under-20 national team will not be part of the proceedings, when the draw for their age-group World Cup qualifiers, as well as the Under-17 World Cup qualifiers, are also conducted at the same platform.

The Young Mighty Warriors had progressed to the second round of the 2020 World Cup qualifiers which were, unfortunately, scrapped due to Covid-19.

The Mighty Warriors are set to know their rivals today, in their quest for a fifth appearance, at the Nations Cup.

They last qualified for the women's version of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2016 in Cameroon.

Previously, Zimbabwe qualified for the continental stage on three occasions, at the formative stages of women's football in the countrym in 2000, 2002 and 2004.

The Mighty Warriors reached the semi-finals on their debut appearance in 2000.

This remains the team's best performance.

Mlauzi presided over the 2016 finals, a few months after he was in charge at the Olympic Games in Rio.

"I wish them luck and wish my mate, Kwinji 15 (Mighty Warriors coach Sithetheliwe Sibanda), all the best in this AWCON campaign.

"At the end of the day, a lot has happened now, so we just need to take the draw as it comes and prepare much better than what we are previously used to.

"We cannot say we need to avoid certain teams, I think, as a nation, we would be relying too much on luck rather than good preparations, talent and tactics that will make us a better and strong team.

"At the end of the day, whoever we are drawn against, what is important is through preparation, profiling of teams, good planning in terms of attention to detail and tactics, good logistical arrangement from the FA," said Mlauzi.

The former Inline Academy coach concedes the Mighty Warriors will pay for having dropped down the ladder, on the rankings, on the continent.

"One wishes that they are able to qualify, not only is it good for the country but it is good for personal gains, as most of them still harbour prospects to play in better leagues.

"I just wish them all the success and I just wish they would be accorded that opportunity to dance with the best in African football," he said.

The Mighty Warriors, five years ago, were among the best teams on the continent, as they qualified for the Olympic Games.

However, the team have lost their lustre.

Mlauzi feels inactivity, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, might affect the team's bid to qualify for the continental showpiece.

"At the moment, it is difficult and we have serious challenges. The team did not fare well in the COSAFA games.

"Due to Covid-19 challenges, we have had serious constraints but I just hope by the time the games starts, most girls would be in good shape," said Mlauzi.