Zimbabwe: First Lady Takes Breakfast to Kwekwe

ZIMBABWE, like most parts of the world, yesterday commemorated Mother's Day, a celebration honouring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society.

Mother's Day is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

It is largely a day when mothers sit back and relax while others perform tasks for them. However, this was not the case with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa who chose to spend her morning with over 60 children at Maryward Children's Home here whom she served mouth-watering breakfast.

It was delightful to see the First Lady effortlessly serving eggs, tea, coffee, baked beans and bread to the children.

Amai Mnangagwa was assisted by Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Larry Mavima, Local Government Minister July Moyo, Cde Kenneth Musanhi and female urban councillors to prepare and serve the breakfast.

It was a hive of activity at the home as the First Lady, Ministers and other guests donning aprons and matching head gears served the children from all corners.

Tables and chairs were well decorated to give the event a touch of royalty.

Sister-in-charge of Maryward Children's Home Sister Aleta Dube expressed happiness on being paid a visit by the mother of the nation on such a special day.

"The visit by the First Lady is joyous, especially today as Mother's Day when she should be relaxed with us as children running around for her. However, it is not the case with our mother, it is the other way round, we are seated as she prepares food and feeding the children. This is where I noticed that a mother's love is without rest and I am thankful for her visit. She is giving confidence to children in homes because when they see such an important person visiting them, it boosts confidence," she said with happiness written all over her face.

So ecstatic about the visit were administrators at the home that they sang praises for the First Lady.

Sister Elizabeth Kotore quipped: "On behalf of Maryward sisters, I want to thank the First Lady for what she has done. Today is Mothers' Day where mothers ordinarily sit as we perform tasks for them but she has showed love and come to us and to our children. We rely on donations and are happy with being remembered by our mother. We see her traversing the length and breadth of the country visiting orphans among other vulnerable groups and today she has come to our children's home here in Amaveni to be with us. For this love, I am grateful and may God bless her."

Not to be outdone was Father Victor Musendeki who expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her love towards vulnerable groups.

"We are very delighted to receive the First Lady here, particularly on Mother's Day. She has decided to be with us at a time when other mothers were going on holiday to enjoy and relax. She found it worthy to spend her Mother's Day visiting children here and spending the day with them. I think this is the greatest sign of motherhood being able to spend your life for your loved ones. We urge all mothers to strive to measure up to the example that has been given by the First Lady," he said.

Fr Musendeki also read John 15:13 which says no one is as loving as the one who gives his/her life for their loved ones.

"Our mother is giving her day to the country's citizens, the poor, the downtrodden and the lowly requiring help. She has great love and concern for the underprivileged and less fortunate citizens. No words can ever be enough to express our deep heartfelt gratitude to Amai for her humility and true love," he said.

In her remarks, the First Lady thanked Maryward Children's home for remaining steadfast in assisting those in need despite the various challenges they face.

"The sisters here have remained steadfast throughout the challenges at the home. Some children are abandoned here as day-olds who are left on the gate and it's not easy but she took all that and today she explains that there are children who passed their Ordinary Level examinations and are proceeding to Advanced Level. There are PhDs that came out from here, some entered white weddings from here. All this is done through the strength of the place where the children are cared for. All the Sisters in charge of this place, I want to thank you for the job well done. Had you not done this, we would perhaps see these children on the streets smoking and taking drugs," she said.

The First Lady also had warm words for Blue Star Logistics which has partnered her in providing breakfast for those in need countrywide.

"I want to urge Blue Star Logistics to keep up the good work. Vana vangu, we have come for you so that you can be happy with your mother. I want you to be happy knowing that I love you heartily," she said warmly.

One of the children living at the home expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her assistance and show of love.

"I would like to thank Amai for the love she is showing us. She is doing this to all those who are in need and it simply shows that she has got love for us and God is blessing her every day because there is no way someone who is evil can do this, it is only the kind-hearted like our First Lady who exhibits this kind of love. Someone who believes in God is the only one capable of giving and Amai travels around the country sharing whatever she has with those in need. The bible says it is more blessed to give than to receive. To us, Amai's gesture shows that we have friends and we have family outside there who think about us each and every day. We would like to thank God for what she is doing and may she continue doing this each and every day," he said.

For continuity of the programme, the First Lady donated sugar, milk, eggs, baked beans, bread, tea bags, jam, margarine, cooking oil and mealie meal to the home.

Blue Star Logistics general manager Mr Tafi Chakaingesu said his company was inspired by the philanthropic works of the First Lady hence coming on board to give a helping hand to the Angel of Hope Foundation's Patron for the benefit of vulnerable groups.

The mother of the nation is taking the breakfast programme to several homes in all the country's provinces.