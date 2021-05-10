Zimbabwe: Follet-Smith Misses Cut

ZIMBABWE'S lone representative at the Dimension Data tournament, Ben Follet-Smith, had a disastrous second round and missed the cut on Friday.

Follet-Smith, who had a good start to the tournament at Fancourt by carding a level-par 72, was six-over, after the second day, in the R6 million purse tournament.

The former Sunshine Tour winner was the only Zimbabwean in the field, after three of his countrymen, failed to make it through the pre-qualifiers.

The trio of Mark Williams, Mahommad Rauf Mandhu and Shahid Mahmed had entered the pre-qualifiers but could not book a place for the final field.

Fancourt is South Africa's oldest, and most prestigious course, set against the backdrop of Cape Town's Table Mountain Range

The Par 72 parklands style course was built on relatively flat terrain which makes for comfortable walks, between the tees, and caters for all levels of golfers.

Royal Cape Golf Club hosted numerous amateur, and professional championship events, including hosting the SA Open, 10 times.

Previous winners include Gary Player, Ernie Els, Mark McNulty and Trevor Immelman.