Nigeria: National Park Gets N21 Million Worth of Items for Gumti Park

The National Park Service has received items worth N21 million from Africa Nature Investors ( ANI) for effective management of Gashaka Gumti National Park in Taraba State.

The logistics officer of ANI, Chidi Kalu Ukoha, presented the items to the Conservator of the Park, Mohammed Kabir, on behalf of the Conservator-General of the Service, Ibrahim Musa Goni, at the park in Baruwa, Serti Local Government of Taraba State, a statement yesterday by the Park said.

Ukoha said the items, including a canopy-John Deere tractor model, five-tons tipping traile and two numbers high speed aluminum boats, were for patrols and movement of rangers/properties in the park.

He urged the park to put the items to use accordingly.